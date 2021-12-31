Time to apply for the MLK Parade

NEWBERRY — This year, downtown Newberry will again host a parade honoring Martin Luther King Jr. The parade will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, January 16, 2022, on Main Street.

Entries are now being accepted to participate. Groups are reminded that there are no 4-wheelers permitted and the parade will not allow performers to stop in the street. The deadline to apply for no cost is Jan. 9. After that date, a $10 late fee will apply to entries.

To apply, send the organization’s name, contact name, email, mailing address and a good contact phone number to Travis Reeder at Reeder4@hotmail.com. Also include what type of entry whether a car, truck, float, motorcycle, walking, band, etc.

In addition to the parade, on Monday, Jan, 17 (Martin Luther King Jr. Day) there will be a march from Bethlehem Baptist Church, 1501 College Street, to Memorial Park.

All events are free and open to the public.