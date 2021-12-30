SOUTH CAROLINA — To help holiday traffic flow, the South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) prohibits lane closures on interstate highways for non-emergency highway work during the Christmas and New Year’s holiday travel periods.

These restrictions will be in place from 6 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 23, through 10 p.m. Monday, Jan. 3.

With continued progress due to SCDOT’s Strategic 10-Year Plan to rebuild South Carolina’s roads and bridges, more work zones are in place all across South Carolina. SCDOT reminds motorists to remain alert and use caution. “Let ‘em Work. Let ‘em Live.”

Motorists may keep up with travel conditions by using SCDOT’s 511 system, which provides real-time traffic information on all South Carolina interstate highways and some highways along the coast. Users can call 511 or access www.511SC.org 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and download the free app.

For South Carolina traffic incident information around the clock on Twitter, follow SCDOT’s @SCDOTMidlands, @SCDOTPiedmont, @SCDOTLowCountry and @SCDOTPeeDee.