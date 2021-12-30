More details emerge in Sunday homicide

NEWBERRY — A Newberry man has been charged with murder following the death of a 36-year-old man after an early morning argument over a dog on Sunday, Dec. 26.

Jerod Johnathan Blake, 38, of Kali Street Newberry, was charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

According to the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office, at about 2 a.m. on Dec. 26, deputies were called to Kali Street, in the Bill White’s Mobile Home Community, about an argument with shots fired. The first responding deputy found a male on the ground in the backyard with what appeared to be a gunshot wound to the chest. The deputy began CPR and other lifesaving measures, until Newberry County EMS arrived.

Newberry County Coroner Laura Kneece identified the deceased as Errick E. Walker, of Newberry County. An autopsy has been scheduled for this week.

Other responding deputies were able to locate a suspect and detained him.

The follow up investigation showed the victim and the Blake engaged in an argument over an issue with a dog, per the NCSO. The argument escalated and the suspect produced a gun and began shooting at the victim, killing him, according to the NCSO.

According to Sheriff Lee Foster, the victim and the suspect live on the same street. He said Walker went to Blake’s home and the two began arguing over Blake’s dog.

“It escalated over the victim allegedly taunting the suspect’s dog. There was no sign of the victim being armed with any kind of weapon and there was no sign of any actual physical conduct, other than a fairly boisterous argument,” Foster said.

Blake was denied bond during an initial appearance with a judge, Foster said Blake will need to appear before a circuit judge as they are the ones who set bond in cases such as this.

“You cannot take the law into your own hands, you have a right to protect your property in certain parameters, this is a case that a judge and/or jury will have to decide if it fits in those parameters,” Foster said.

