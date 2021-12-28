PROSPERITY — The following students were the Rebels of the Month for November at Mid-Carolina Middle School. These students exemplified the mindset: Attitude of Gratitude.

Team LOAF: Virginia Vasser, Owen Castillo; Team MC8: Preston Dawkins, Alana Stockman; Team ROAR: Gavin Mitchell, Gracen Shealy; Team MC Nation: Brianna Malachi, Luke Wessinger; Team Rebel Dynasty: Tarence Anderson, Jenna Senn; Team Stars: Hayley De La Rosa Campos, Ethan Morse; Team Rockets: Tea Reid, Bryan Heller; Related Arts: Piper Haskett, Cadyn Romans, Anylah Harmon, Lawson Lawrence, John Weston Finley, Madison Bauer; Team MC: Zoe Byrd.