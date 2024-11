Lea Brandt and Ashley Swygert with plenty of books for the children.

Jennifer Brown, Tiffany Chaplin and Kristina Cannon were in charge of giving out pizza.

NEWBERRY — Newberry Middle School hosted their second community outreach event on Dec. 15 called “Pizza and Pajamas with the Tigers.” During the event, NMS provided each car with a pizza and a bag of information and resources, each student was also given a book.

NMS first outreach event was a trunk-or-treat in October.