Council adjusts rental charges

NEWBERRY — Newberry County Council approved a resolution which adjusts usage charges and policies for county-owned property, specifically the Helena Community Center and Community Hall.

The resolution adjusted the rental cost for each property, for Community Hall (1207 Caldwell Street, Newberry) use of the hall and kitchen is $400 per day with a $200 deposit. Helena Community Center (902 Giff Street, Newberry) is $250 per day for the meeting room and kitchen with a $125 deposit.

Council kept the reduced charge for organizations recognized by the IRS as not-for-profit to $50 per day. This was initially set to increase, but members of council felt the cost for IRS recognized non-profits should stay at $50. In order to get this reduced rate, the organization must currently be recognized and certified by the Internal Revenue Service under 26 U.S. Code and exempt from tax.

The resolution was approved after a motion was made by Councilperson Nick Shealy and seconded by Councilperson Les Hipp.

Other business:

• Council approved a resolution adopting redistricting criteria to be used in developing the 2020 redistricting plan for Newberry County Council Districts. Council also approved, in title only, an ordinance adopting redistricting criteria to be used in developing the 2020 redistricting plan for Newberry County Council Districts. The S.C. Revenue and Fiscal Affairs Office will be handling the redistricting plan for Newberry County, the information on the redistricting has not yet been made available.

• Council recognized the following employees for their years of service to the county: Sherry Williams, 15 years at the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office; Beth Manor, 15 years at the Assessor’s Office; and Lori Smith, 10 years at Planning/Zoning Office.

• Council approved paying the Central SC second quarter invoice in the amount of $18,000.

