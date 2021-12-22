DHEC reviewing CDC recommendations

SOUTH CAROLINA — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) is reviewing both Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Reports (MMWR) released by the CDC on Dec. 17, evaluating the effectiveness of a “test-to-stay” strategy for students in K-12 grades.

This strategy would allow schools to perform rapid tests on K-12 students who may have been exposed to COVID-19 in the hopes that more students can remain in class rather than quarantining students who may not develop an infection. DHEC recognizes the effectiveness of in-person learning and how important being in school is for the academic, social and mental development of our youth. DHEC also wants to ensure that all students, teachers and faculty, have a safe and healthy school community.

DHEC continues encouraging vaccinations for all eligible residents, which now include ages five and older. The agency also continues to recommend universal masking in public settings and in areas of high and moderate transmission.

DHEC will continue to work with federal and state partners to implement evidence-based strategies to combat COVID-19 and its variants in South Carolina.