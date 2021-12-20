NEWBERRY — The Newberry County Forfeited Land Commission recently approved two bids made for forfeited properties in the county.

Two bids were received for 1508 Nance Street — owned by the FLC since April 2018. The asking price was $2,161.98, the first bid was from SC Newberry 3432917 – TRUST (Josh Speiss as agent) of Niwot, Colorado, for the asking price. The second bid was from A31 Land Trust C/O Eric Herm, Trustee, of Port St. Lucie, Florida in the amount of $301.

The FLC accepted the high bid following a motion from Commissioner Beth Folk and a second by Commissioner Donna Lominack.

The next bid was for property on Benson Drive, Newberry — owned by the FLC since August 2016. The bid was from the A31 Land Trust in the amount of $178, the asking price was $176.45. The FLC approved the bid following a motion from Folk and a second from Lominack.

In other business, Wendy Wise, delinquent tax collector for Newberry County, told the FLC they will be receiving a good number of new properties at the first of the year. She said it would be approximately 25-30 properties.

