NEWBERRY — On a day of electric enthusiasm, Newberry College conferred bachelor’s degrees on 78 graduates in its fall commencement exercises, held Dec. 10 in Wiles Chapel. It was also the first commencement held in the chapel in two years, due to renovations that kept the building out of commission for much of 2020 and 2021.

The graduating class represented six states — South Carolina (67), California (four), Florida (two), North Carolina (two), Georgia (one), Maryland (one) — and South Africa (one).

The most popular majors among fall graduates included respiratory therapy (nine), nursing (eight), business administration (seven), sport management (seven), criminal justice (five), communications (five), exercise science (five) and biology (five).

This fall, the Student Government Association named Laura Roost, Ph.D., associate professor of political science, as Professor of the Year. In keeping with tradition, the fourth-year Newberrian and Marine Corps veteran delivered the commencement address.

“Through my explorations which led me to realize that my own passion and purpose is wrapped up in higher education, I learned a key lesson from my military service: life is short – do what you love,” said Roost. “Whether we live for 20 years, 30 years, 60 years, or 100 years, we never have enough time.”

Roost led three rousing Wolf howls throughout her speech in celebration of the graduates.

“Not all of you may be pastors, as the original Newberry College graduates were, but all of you are Newberry Wolves who can care for and lead your future communities, wherever and whatever those communities are for you,” Roost said.

New this year, the faculty elected to create a graduation honor for transfer and online students who did not complete enough credit hours to qualify for the traditional Latin honors. Those students who completed 30-55 credit hours and earned at least a 3.75 GPA graduated with distinction.