NEWBERRY — Three individuals, including two teenagers, were the victims of a fatal head-on collision that took place on Dec. 10, at approximately 3 p.m.

According to Master Trooper Brandon Bolt, with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the two vehicles, a 2016 Nissan Sentra (two occupants) and a Jeep Cherokee (one occupant), were traveling on S.C. 34, near S.C. 121, when both vehicles struck each other head-on. Bolt said the occupants of both vehicles were seat belted, became entrapped and had to be mechanically extracted.

Newberry County Coroner Laura Kneece identified the victims as Jasmine Rosas, 17, driver of the Nissan, and Jason Santos, 17, passenger in the Nissan, both of Saluda and Colin Kittrell, 21, of Greer, as the driver of the Jeep.

“All were pronounced on scene by this office,” Kneece said.

According to Chief Daniel Werts, of the Friendly Fire Department, due to the extent of the accident, the roadway was shut down for hours.

“Assistance was also received from NCSO, SCHP, SCHP MAIT Team, Silverstreet Fire, Prosperity Rescue, City Fire, Newberry County Coroner’s Office, SCDOT, as well as several county volunteers that responded to lend a helping hand, even if their station was not toned. This county is very blessed to have the volunteers and support from all agencies involved on an accident of this magnitude. This was a team effort countywide. We appreciate the understanding of all impacted by the roadway being shut down for hours,” he said.

This incident remains under investigation of the Newberry County Coroner’s Office, South Carolina Highway Patrol and South Carolina Highway Patrol MAIT.

Reach Andrew Wigger @ 803-768-3122 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.