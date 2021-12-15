NEWBERRY COUNTY — Newberry County Coroner Laura Kneece identified Phyllis Green, 82, of Newberry, as the victim of a fatal collision that took place on Dec. 9.

The collision took place at approximately 9:22 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 9 on I-26 west, near the 84 mile marker, according to Corporal Joe Hovis with the S.C. Highway Patrol.

Hovis said that a 2008 Honda was driving west on I-26 when a 2018 Honda, travelling east in the west bound lane, struck them head on. The 21-year-old driver of the 2008 Honda was seat belted, injured and transported to the Newberry County Memorial Hospital. The 84-year-old driver of the 2018 Honda was seat belted, injured and was transported to Richland Prisma.

Green was the passenger of the 2018 Honda, she was seat belted, but was entrapped in the vehicle and needed to be extracted by mechanical means, according to Hovis. She was transported to Richland Prisma where she passed away.

This incident remains under investigation of the Newberry County Coroner’s Office and South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Reach Andrew Wigger @ 803-768-3122 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.