Red Ribbon Week at Boundary Street Elementary

Student Isaac Rendon with firefighters R.J. Doran and Darian Hair. Courtesy of Boundary Street Elementary School Resource Officer Brett Watkins with Aiden Boyd, Jacobo Velasco, Manuel Guardado, Keaton Nickerson, Reginald Eubanks Mayers and Kaylin Ruff. Courtesy of Boundary Street Elementary

NEWBERRY — Red Ribbon Week, a national campaign against drugs and bullying, was celebrated recently at Boundary Street Elementary School. The theme for the week was “Be a HERO! Stand Up to Bullies and Say No to Drugs!”

The campus was visited by several first responders throughout the week who brought treats for each student.

From The City of Newberry Fire Department were R.J. Doran and Darian Hair who brought Frisbees, candy and ribbons. The Newberry County Sheriff’s Office was School Resource Officer Brett Watkins, who brought sticker badges.

From Newberry Hospital include: Bridgett Parsons, Jessica Shealy, Kendell Cantrell, Sean Poole, Jase Haulotte and Corey Bishop. They sponsored a school-wide coloring contest and are pictured with Principal Joy Fore, Red Ribbon Week Coordinator and School Counselor Tracy Swygert and coloring contest winners from the following categories: PK/SPED – Violet Ruff, kindergarten – Sadie Miller, first grade – Melissa Aguilar, second grade – Prestyana Berley, third grade – Dalayza Hernandez, fourth grade- Nery Rivas-Ruiz, and fifth grade – Jordyn Bishop.

During the week, there were dress-up days for students and staff, and a door decorating contest for teachers. Prizes for staff were sponsored by Fusion, Groucho’s, Laila’s Place, Shealy’s BBQ and Spuddering Around Food Truck.

“On behalf of Boundary Street Elementary School students and staff, many thanks to our community, heroes, and sponsors for their generous support. It was a fun and exciting week for all,” said Swygert.