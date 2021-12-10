AG Wilson announces indictment of Rep. Martin

NEWBERRY COUNTY — South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced today that State Rep. Richard “Rick” Ansel Martin, R-Newberry, has been indicted by a Newberry County Grand Jury on charges of misconduct in office and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

The first indictment alleges that, between December 4, 2019, and January 31, 2020, Martin, while serving in the S.C. House of Representatives, used his position to try to influence an investigation at the Department of Social Services.

The second indictment alleges that, between January 1, 2019, and January 31, 2019, Martin contributed to the delinquency of a minor by providing her with alcohol to drink when she was under the age of 21.

Martin will be arraigned on Tuesday, December 14 at 2 p.m. in Newberry County before Judge G.D. Morgan Jr.

Attorney General Wilson stressed that all defendants are presumed innocent unless and until they are proven guilty in a court of law.