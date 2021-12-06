MCHS/MCMS Beta Clubs give back

The Beta Clubs at Mid-Carolina Middle and High schools worked together to gather donations and make over 280 bags for individuals at Newberry Oncology, J.F. Hawkins, Springfield Place and White Oak. Courtesy of MCMS

PROSPERITY — The Beta Clubs at Mid-Carolina High School and Middle School recently worked together to collect items and make bags for people in need.

This project by the clubs was a student led initiative and was the idea of the officers and planned by them, according to Jennifer Frick, MCHS Beta Club sponsor. She said they collected items and made bags for Newberry Oncology, J.F. Hawkins, Springfield Place and White Oak.

“We want to send sunshine to the nursing homes and oncology patients in hopes of brightening their day,” Erica Davis, president of the Beta Club, said during the NCMH drop off.

Over 325 bags were created and delivered to all residents and patients at the aforementioned facilities, this helped service all 280 residents, and then some. Bags included a variety of items such as blankets, socks, lotion, activity books, hand sanitizer, etc.

“Every gift the hospital receives is special and we truly appreciate the support our community has provided during the difficult time. It is extremely special to see our future leaders supporting their community in this way,” said Brenda Williams, director of the Newberry County Memorial Hospital Foundation.

According to Principal Deedee Westwood, MCMS Beta Club sponsor, the National Beta motto is “let us lead by serving others.” She said MCMS tries to exemplify this motto year-round by completing community service projects monthly as a club and then throughout the summer as individual Betas.

“All of our Betas must complete a total of 10 service hours, in addition to maintaining high academic achievement, every semester. Emma Wicker, who was a former MCMS Junior Beta member, contacted me in October about coordinating the middle and high clubs together to provide as many Sunshine Packets as possible. The middle school made this our October club service project and donated over 100 packets, in addition to donating time at a home football game to take up monetary donations and other items for this project. It makes my heart swell to see our students care about our community,” she said.

“As Beta Club sponsors, we are all very blessed to work with a great group of students. These students are truly selfless and worked hard to make an idea become a reality. We hoped to provide bags to at least 50 people, but are amazed to say that we provided bags to 325 people. Mid-Carolina High School Beta and Mid-Carolina Middle School Beta are all very thankful to the community for their continued support. We are so happy we got to “send some sunshine” and show how awesome our Rebels really are,” said Frick.

Reach Andrew Wigger @ 803-768-3122 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.