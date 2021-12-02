NEWBERRY — Another Main Street Shop and Dine Night is coming to downtown Newberry this Friday.

Kick-off the holiday season in downtown Newberry from 4-9 p.m., when pedestrians are invited to stroll, shop and dine along downtown Newberry’s Main Street, freshly decorated for the Christmas season. The evening will be coinciding with the first of December’s weekly “North Pole Nights” activities to include a visit from Santa Claus, arriving to downtown via firetruck on Friend Street at approximately 6 p.m., faux snow in Memorial Park, Gingerbread Competition viewing at the Newberry Arts Center, Santa’s Workshop at the Chamber of Commerce, and so much more. Plan your visit to Christmas in downtown Newberry at www.newberrychristmas.com.

Additionally, downtown bars and restaurants are permitted to serve beer and wine to-go to interested patrons visiting the 4-9 p.m. event, so patrons may enjoy their beverage of choice while they visit.

Visitors are encouraged to contact any restaurant or business they wish to visit prior to their arrival to make reservations for outdoor dining and share with retailers their excitement for sidewalk shopping.

Blocking the road from vehicular traffic allows businesses to take advantage of the extended outdoor space in the downtown district, to assist in alleviating customer concerns surrounding crowded indoor areas during the coronavirus pandemic. Visitors are requested and expected to mask-up, particularly when indoors, so all can comfortably and safely enjoy a nice evening strolling through downtown Newberry’s Main Street.

Vehicular traffic will be blocked along Main Street from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. To ensure pedestrian safety, all cars parked along Main Street must be removed by 3 p.m. Those partaking in beer and wine to-go from downtown’s bars and restaurants are reminded they must provide their photo ID to purchase and will be prohibited from taking beer and wine outside of the official boundaries of the event.

For more information call 803-321-1015 and follow the City of Newberry on social media @CityofNewberry and @CityofNewberrySC (Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, LinkedIn).