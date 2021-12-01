County Council OKs FILOT agreement

NEWBERRY — Newberry County Council has approved third, and final, reading of a fee in lieu of tax (FILOT) and incentive agreement between the county and Daeyoung Electronics (previously referred to as Project Sun Rise).

According to Rick Farmer, economic development director, this will be a $51-million investment, with 224 new jobs paying $17 per hour. The agreement will last for 30 years, with 100% special source revenue credit for the first two years. Farmer said this means they will not pay taxes for those first two years. For years three through 30, there will be a 40% special source revenue credit, meaning the county will collect 60% of the tax stream.

Farmer added that this will be a five-year return on investment, and it will take the county roughly three years to recoup the incentives.

The third reading was approved after Councilperson Les Hipp made a motion and Councilperson Johnny Mack Scurry gave a second. A public hearing was also held, for which no one spoke for or against.

Council also approved an ordinance to amend the budget ordinance for the fiscal year 2021-22 to provide for revised revenue and expenditure appropriations related to the aforementioned incentives package. This will in fact put the funding in place.

Other business:

• Council approved Alliance Consulting Engineers for the engineering services for the Capital Project Sales Tax cost estimates. The bid was for $85,000.

• Council approved the bid from McClam & Associates, Inc. for debris grinding at the transfer station. This will be a three-year contract, with an option to renew for two additional years, for $507 per hour. The grinding takes place quarterly at about 75 hours per quarter.

