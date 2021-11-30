NEWBERRY — As part of the annual Limeades for Learning Fall Voting Campaign, SONIC® Drive-In, in partnership with education nonprofit DonorsChoose, donated $1 million to public school teacher projects that received the most votes from fans across the country.

During a span of four weeks, supporters voted for their favorite projects to help SONIC determine which received a portion of the brand’s weekly funding for learning materials. In Newberry, a teacher was selected to receive a donation of $572.42 for classroom supplies.

Hannah Rowe at Newberry High School was issued the funding for the project “Standing Desks and Bouncy Bands” as part of the annual fall voting campaign.

“Sonic has been a longtime supporter of education. For more than a decade, we have been committed to helping teachers gain access to essential learning materials,” said Lori Abou Habib, chief marketing officer of SONIC Drive-In. “Through this year’s Limeades for Learning Fall Voting campaign, we’ve made a meaningful impact for 846 teachers, all thanks to our fans, who voted for innovative projects in their community to strengthen learning environments.”

From Monday, Sept. 27 through Sunday, Oct. 24, SONIC fans voted on LimeadesforLearning.com to determine which projects received funding, totaling $1 million.

“Through their Fall Voting Campaign, SONIC Drive-In has provided essential supplies that will help hundreds of students flourish and empower their teachers during this unpredictable school year,” said Charles Best, CEO and founder of DonorsChoose. “We’re celebrating SONIC’s milestone of donating $20 million over the past 13 years through DonorsChoose. Because of their ongoing partnership, classroom visions have come true for teachers in every state in our nation.”

To view the full list of public school teacher projects funded through Limeades for Learning, visit LimeadesforLearning.com.

Teachers interested in joining SONIC Teachers’ Circle are invited to verify their eligibility and sign up on the SONIC App within their account settings. The program is available to educators employed by K-12 schools and colleges/universities in the United States. Once verified, Teachers’ Circle members will receive exclusive discounts and offers within the app, only available to teachers.