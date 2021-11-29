Silverstreet Lutheran Church to host Drive-Through Nativity

SILVERSTREET — Last December, Silverstreet Lutheran Church introduced a Drive-Through Nativity and had over 250 vehicles participate to see the nine living scenes.

The church is bringing back the drive-through event and will feature scenes of Anna and Simeon in the temple, Gabriel appearing to Mary and Joseph, Elizabeth and Zechariah welcoming Mary, Caesar and the census takers, the shepherds, the wise men, the innkeeper and ending with the nativity scene.

Each scene has been designed and built by members of the congregation and the narration and actors will be played by members as well. Even the children and livestock of the church family play a part.

As visitors progress through the drive-through, they can follow along with a narration of each scene using links posted on the church website. If a smartphone is not available, they will have bulletins or CDs for visitors as they enter.

This year’s Drive-Through Nativity will be held on Saturday, December 18 at 6 p.m. with a rain date on Sunday, December 19. Silverstreet Lutheran Church is located at 120 Long Street in Silverstreet. Visitors will use Long Street as the entrance to the drive-through.

For more information, email the church at silverstreetlutheranchurch@gmail.com. Follow on Facebook or visit our website for more information on our church: www.silverstreetlutheranchurch.com.