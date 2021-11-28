Consider giving on #GivingTuesday

The WWI service flag the Newberry Museum will preserve utilizing Giving Tuesday gifts. Courtesy of Carolina Conservation

NEWBERRY — Since 2012, Giving Tuesday has been a way for people to contribute to local nonprofits as part of a national day of giving.

According to givingtuesday.org/about/, “Giving Tuesday was created in 2012 as a simple idea: a day that encourages people to do good. Giving Tuesday was born and incubated at the 92nd Street Y and its Belfer Center for Innovation and Social Impact in New York City. Giving Tuesday is now an independent nonprofit and a global movement that inspires hundreds of millions of people to give, collaborate, and celebrate generosity.”

Here in Newberry County, there are a number of nonprofit organizations one can support on Giving Tuesday. Here are five of those nonprofits:

Newberry College:

“Newberry College is a small liberal arts college that changes lives, on and off campus. The college provides a high-quality, innovative education, rooted in the Lutheran tradition. The institution brings people and business from all over the country, and indeed, all over the world, to Newberry. From athletic events, to artistic performances, to student enrollment and the college’s status as one of the community’s largest employers, Newberry College is an integral part of the local economy. Not only that, the college is a vital part of Newberry culture and heritage. Our students are known for their volunteer work, their dedication in internships, and their commitment to doing meaningful work after they graduate. Many alumni settle down in the local community, as well,” said Sarah Dougherty, associate director of advancement services.

Dougherty explained that all of this relies on the support of the community partners and alumni.

“Gifts to the Newberry Fund benefit the college’s essential functions, along with student scholarships, program innovations and more. Each gift, no matter the size, is life changing,” she said.

Here is how you can support Newberry College:

Text: NEWBERRYFUND to 41444; online: bit.ly/NewberryGives; or mail: Newberry College Attn: Institutional Advancement 2100 College Street, Newberry, SC 29108.

Newberry County Memorial Hospital Foundation:

“All donations/gifts are used to support services, equipment and projects at Newberry Hospital to enhance patient care. Donors may request that their gift support certain departments such as Oncology/Infusion or New Beginning’s or donate to the annual fund. The annual fund allows us to provide the special touches for our patient care, such as the current beautification project for our Oncology/Infusion Department, that will provide a warmer atmosphere for our patients,” said Brenda Williams, director of the foundation.

To donate, you can go online to newberryhospital.org/foundation/donation-form; mail a gift to Newberry County Hospital Foundation, P.O. Box 497, Newberry, SC 29108; or call 803-405-7425 to donate.

Newberry Museum:

“The museum cherishes each and every donation. They help us to better achieve our mission: to protect, preserve, present, and promote the ongoing history and heritage of Newberry County and College. This year, your donations are extra important, because they are helping us cover the cost for three conservation projects here at the museum. Donated funds will go towards directly helping to save the condition of a marriage contract c. 1757, WWI service flag and a silk painting of a cotton plant with Newberry Mill connections. We are giving donors the chance to directly impact history,” said Sheridan Murray, executive director of the Newberry Museum.

To give to the museum on Giving Tuesday, you can give online with their Midlands Gives profile at midlandsgives.org/thenewberrymuseum; by either cash or check in person (1300 Friend Street, Newberry); or by mailing checks to The Newberry Museum, P.O. Box 343, Newberry, SC 29108.

Newberry Opera House:

“We, here at the Newberry Opera House, are overwhelmed by the generosity of our supporters, not only monetarily, but by attending shows. We know that the climate for giving has changed and there are many needs around us. We hope that you will agree that the Opera House is an essential part of the life of Newberry and that it’s vital for our community’s economic, social, and emotional recovery,” said Anne Pinckney Smith, development director at the Newberry Opera House.

Here is how you can support the Newberry Opera House and be a part of the #GivingTuesday movement:

• Consider making a gift now through Tuesday, November 30, via the website – www.newberryoperahouse.com or mail your donation to 1201 McKibben Street, Newberry, SC 29108; or call the box office 803-276-6264.

“Join the staff for a Facebook Live event at 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday November 30 to see “why” we need your support to fund the Newberry Arts for All programs at the Newberry Opera House,” said Smith. “The #GivingTuesday national day of generosity is scheduled for Tuesday, November 30, and the board of directors, staff and volunteers are looking forward to the positive impact it will have on the Newberry Opera House. A goal $25,000 has been set with full support of the team.”

Newberry County Literacy Council:

“The NCLC is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to help adults and families develop and improve various types of literacy as a path to a better life as parents, employees and citizens to create a more meaningful life. Donations to our organization can help us achieve just that,” said Barbara Chapman, executive director of the literacy council.

To donate, you can mail checks to Newberry County Literacy Council 1208 Main Street, Newberry, SC 29108 or call 803-276-8086.

This is just a sampling of some nonprofits in Newberry County, for a list of other nonprofits call the Newberry County Chamber of Commerce at 803-276-4274.

If you choose to give to one of these institutions, let the institution know you read about it in The Newberry Observer.

Reach Andrew Wigger @ 803-768-3122 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.