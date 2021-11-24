POMARIA — The Newberry County Coroner’s Office and the South Carolina Highway Patrol are investigating a deadly collision that took place on Saturday, Nov. 20.

According to SCHP Master Trooper Brandon Bolt, two units were traveling on S.C. 34, near Broad River Road: A Jeep SUV, with two occupants, and a Kenworth 18-wheeler, with one occupant.

The Jeep was traveling west while the Kenworth was traveling east, when according to Bolt, the driver of the Jeep failed to yield to the right-of-way and turned in front of the Kenworth, causing the 18-wheeler to strike the Jeep.

Bolt further stated the driver was not seat belted and was entrapped and needed to be mechanically extracted. He was declared deceased at the scene. The passenger was seat belted and entrapped and also needed to be mechanically extracted. The passenger was airlifted to an area hospital.

The driver of the 18-wheeler was seat belted and was not injured, Bolt said.

Newberry County Coroner Laura Kneece identified the deceased as 71-year-old Bennie Davenport, of Blair. Kneece said an autopsy has been scheduled for this week.

This incident remains under investigation of the Newberry County Coroner’s Office and South Carolina Highway Patrol.

