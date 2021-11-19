Samsung hosts 5th Annual Veterans Day Luncheon

On Saturday, Samsung Electronics Home Appliances America (SEHA) hosted its Fifth Annual Veterans Day Luncheon in Newberry. Courtesy of Samsung

NEWBERRY – On Saturday, Samsung Electronics Home Appliances America (SEHA) hosted its Fifth Annual Veterans Day Luncheon in Newberry, reaffirming its commitment to recognize and honor the service of local veterans.

After saluting veterans at the Newberry’s Veterans Day Parade, SEHA held a drive-through event at the local Veterans’ Affairs Office, providing over 600 meals to veteran families who attended the event.

In previous years, Samsung’s annual luncheon was celebrated in person with food, performances and prizes for veterans and their families. In response to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, SEHA has looked for safe ways to continue celebrating veterans and their role in the community.

“Veterans hold a special place in our community, our company, and our hearts,” said Daniel Grove, Head of human resources at Samsung Electronic Home Appliances America. “Our commitment to and appreciation for those who gave so much has only grown over the years.”

Since its arrival in 2017, Samsung has looked for ways to enhance the lives, experiences and opportunities for military communities in Newberry, working closely with organizations like the American Legion and the Freedom and Hope Foundation.

“We are so grateful for Samsung and the commitment they’ve made to veterans across the Newberry community,” said David Parnell, director of Veteran Affairs in Newberry County. “This annual event is a highlight of our veterans celebration.”