Main Street Lights is Friday

NEWBERRY — Christmas is coming to downtown Newberry; celebrate the start of the season with lights.

The annual Main Street Lights event is scheduled for Friday, November 19, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. the Victorian Society will be dressed in full period costume caroling at the tree.

The Official Tree Lighting Ceremony of Main Street Lights begins at 6:15 p.m., accompanied by Newberry College’s choir, Madrigals. This year our mayor will light up the tree with a special guest. Help the City of Newberry light our community Christmas tree, located in front of Community Hall, through joyful song and fellowship.

After the lighting of the tree, peruse downtown, play in the fluttering faux snow in Memorial Park, see the lights and decorations along Main Street, in Astwood park, at the tree, and in Memorial Park. Be sure to take a family photo at the community Christmas tree.

Make a night of it by shopping and dining at our many wonderful small businesses in downtown. At 7:30 p.m., head to the Ritz Thearte and watch a free holiday movie, “The Polar Express.”

Be sure to check out the city’s website www.newberrychristmas.com for details on other Newberry Christmas events such as Santa’s Tour of Newberry and North Pole Nights on Fridays in December.

For more information call 803-321-1015 or visit www.newberrychristmas.com.

Follow the City of Newberry on Facebook, www.facebook.com/cityofnewberry and on twitter @CityofNewberry.