Council denies zoning change

NEWBERRY — Newberry County Council has rejected a request for rezoning during third reading of the ordinance, following public comments.

This rezoning would have changed 13.38 acres (on Cypress Point Road, Chappells) from RS-Single Family Residential to R2-Rural, to allow for agricultural use.

Zoning Administrator Katie Werts addressed a letter that was written by the property owner, Stephanie Efird, who requested the rezoning. A copy of the letter was given to each member of council and a copy was given to The Newberry Observer by county administration.

Werts provided clarification on two items within the letter.

“She states that she has spoken to the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office and animal control, who stated that no fines will be applied if she goes ahead and puts the cattle on her property without rezoning. That may be the situation with them, but for the Newberry County Zoning Department, if cattle go out there and we are made aware of it, we will take our process of meeting with the property owner to discuss that’s a violation, we will give them 30 days to correct the violation. After that, we will move forward with the summons to court,” said Werts. “I wanted to make that clear, we do have a procedure in place for anyone who violates our ordinance.”

Secondly, Werts addressed a portion of the letter in regard to having a business.

“She has in there (the letter) saying should could already attach a business to her property in RS zoning (the current zoning), home occupations are allowed in RS — meaning she could work from home, something within the house that requires no extra traffic, no signs. Your neighbor would not know you’re working,” Werts said. “In R2 – Rural, there are allowances in that district that would allow her to have a business, as long as special exceptions or special conditions are met.”

During the public comments, three individuals spoke against the rezoning. This included Dan Swinson, who said this land was adjacent to their community and built into their community.

“A lot of my disagreement comes with long term use of agriculture. It’s not so much the current landowner that we are disagreeing with from that standpoint, it’s the future landowner that could impact our property and property value and what we’ve built there on the lake,” he said.

Some of their disapproval included noise, lights, smell, visual and water pollution.

Councilmember Todd Johnson said, in looking at the map, the rezoning to R2-Rural would be inconsistent with the rest of the neighborhood.

Following a motion by Councilperson Mary Arrowood and a second by Council Nick Shealy, the third reading failed with all members of council voting not to approve the third reading.

Other business:

• Council approved third reading of an ordinance to rezone 8.99 acres (on Counts Road) from RS-Single Family Residential to R2-Rural. The reason is to allow for two manufactured homes on the property. During the public comments, the landowner, Christopher Carter, spoke in favor of the zoning change stating he wanted to make it a forever home for his son and himself.

• Council approved a second reading for the execution and delivery of a fee in lieu of tax and incentive agreement by and among Newberry County, South Carolina (the “County”) and a company identified for the time being as Project Sun Rise.

• Council approved first reading of an ordinance to amend the budget ordinance for the fiscal year 2021-22 to provide for revised revenue and expenditure appropriations related to capital purposes of Newberry County.

• Council approved a request to change the street name Bunny’s Place (just outside of Prosperity) to Pope Place.

• Council approved a proposal from Carolina Recording Equipment for E911 recording and logging system at the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office. The equipment cost $72,559.38. This cost includes one year of maintenance and support. The second year of maintenance is $20,480.00.

• Council approved a bid for the structural firefighting gear from Hamm Hardware in the amount of $1,739.69, per set, allowing the department to purchase 22 sets.

• Council approved giving all Newberry County employees (not members of county council) a $100 Food Lion gift card for the holidays.

• Council heard from Mary and Randy Mills, of Buenos Road, in regard to the ongoing smell from the Newberry County Water and Sewer Authority plant. A representative from the Newberry County Water and Sewer Authority spoke and said they are actively working to fix the issue.

Reach Andrew Wigger @ 803-768-3122 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.