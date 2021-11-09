NEWBERRY — Newberry County Coroner’s Office along with Newberry County Sheriff’s Department are investigating a shooting incident that occurred at 540 Wren Road, Newberry, on November 07, 2021.

The call was received by 911 Communications at approximately 5:45 p.m.

Upon arrival to the scene, deputies found two males deceased inside the home. SLED was called in to help process the crime scene of the suspicious deaths.

Coroner Laura Kneece identified R. Fabian Salas-Mejia, 30, and Constantino Sanchez, 23, of Newberry as the decedents in the incident. Autopsies have been scheduled for this week. At this time, Kneece has not determined the manner of death.

This incident remains under investigation of the Newberry County Coroner’s Office and Newberry Sheriff’s Department.

Anyone having information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 803-321-2222 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIMESC.