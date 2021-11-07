S.C. Farm Bureau women are wild about agriculture

COLUMBIA — More than 60 women from across the state gathered at Riverbanks Zoo and Garden on October 16 for the South Carolina Farm Bureau Federation’s annual Women’s Leadership Conference.

The group of women honed their skills as grassroots advocates and participated in workshops that covered a variety of topics including involvement in local government, fall gardening and ag in the classroom.

The program opened with keynote speaker Courtenay DeHoff, television host and creator of the Fancy Lady Cowgirl movement. DeHoff shared a message of agricultural advocacy and encouraged participants to tell their farm story no matter what their agricultural involvement looks like. Cassidy Murphy, SCFB national legislative coordinator, shared ways that members can engage with their locally elected officials. The afternoon portion featured Kevin Sox, agricultural education instructor at the Center for Advanced Technical Studies in Chapin, bringing tips for growing a successful fall garden and new ideas for engaging high school students with an ag in the classroom lesson.

“South Carolina Farm Bureau’s Women lead the way as the voice of agriculture in our state,” SCFB President Harry Ott said. “When there is a message that needs to be heard, it’s women at the forefront. I don’t know a single group that I’d rather have pushing alongside me and I commend them all for their efforts.”

Farm Bureau Women at county, state and national levels coordinate agricultural education and promotional activities. Their work includes supporting important legislation for family farmers, youth programs, educational activities, leadership development and commodity promotions.

“The agricultural landscape is constantly changing and facing new challenges and opportunities,” said Megan Floyd, SCFB state women’s committee chair. “This conference will help women from around the state be better prepared to serve as advocates for agriculture and continue to be the boots on the ground for South Carolina Farm Bureau.”

For more information about the Women’s Leadership Program and how to get involved with your county program, contact Elizabeth Wood at ewood@scfb.org.