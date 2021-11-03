Two charged following NCSO investigation

Praylow

NEWBERRY COUNTY — Sheriff Lee Foster recently announced the arrest of two individuals after a months-long narcotic investigation.

Foster said tips and complaints from the community led to an investigation and a search warrant was executed on a residence in the Pine Hills Road community of Prosperity, resulting in seizing large amounts of drugs and a gun.

Ty Ricke Rae-Quon Praylow, 26, of Prosperity, and Rahim Larenz Harmon, 23, of Prosperity were both located at the residence during the execution of the search warrant and were taken into custody without incident.

During the search, investigators located several blue pills and a blue powder substance believed to be a fentanyl and heroin mixture. Along with the discovery of the illegal narcotics, there was packaging paraphernalia used for distributing the drugs. Also located during the search was a handgun.

“We are very fortunate to be able to prevent these dangerous drugs from reaching the streets and preventing a tragic incident,” said Foster. “Heroin is an extremely dangerous drug, but when mixed with fentanyl, it become a deadly cocktail. We are seeing more and more overdoses from people taking fentanyl laced drugs. The person using the drug generally has no idea they are cut with fentanyl. Death from this drug is quick, unless EMS or law enforcement are very close to administer the antidote. We ask the community for their continued support in calling and sharing information with law enforcement to help identify violent offenders and drug dealers to protect our families and children.”

Praylow was charged with possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, trafficking heroin and violation of probation. Praylow was released on $21,000 bond on Oct. 29.

Harmon was charged with possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and trafficking heroin. Harmon was released on $6,000 bond on Oct. 29.

Foster encourages anyone with any information about violent crime, drugs or any criminal activity to contact the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office at (803) 321-2222 or contact Crime Stoppers at 888-CRIMESC or you can use the Crime Stoppers app. You may submit the information anonymously.