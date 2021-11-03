NEWBERRY — Newberry County Council voted 5-2 to approve second reading of an ordinance to rezone 13.38 acres (on Cypress Point Road) from RS-Single Family Residential to R2-Rural, to allow for agricultural use on Oct. 20. However, council chose to vote for second reading only to make it to the public comments phase.

This rezoning would change 13.38 acres (on Cypress Point Road, Chappells) from RS-Single Family Residential to R2-Rural, to allow for agricultural use.

Prior to their vote, various neighbors spoke out against the rezoning, this included Dan Swinson and Danielle Himsey.

Swinson, who has a background in agriculture, said he has always supported the right of agriculture and agriculture producers in the county and nation, but said as a homeowner next to this parcel, he did not support it due to a variety of reasons.

“The immediate disapproval includes noise, lights, smell, visual and water pollution right in our general area,” he said.

One concern brought by another neighbor was the possible spill off into the lake.

Swinson further stated that the piece of land is set up to be a part of their community, and is a lead-in to the subdivision. He said that the land surrounding this property that is agriculture is across the street, and that is a timber farm, which he called passive agriculture.

“That is not a part of our adjacent land or communities,” he said.

Himsey also stated similar concerns and said this may have significant negative impacts on their property values and possibly change their quality of life, depending on what type of business/use is in place.

“If the property is permitted to change from RS-Single Family Residential to R2-Rural, the property would be the only property between Hickory Bay and Cypress Point subdivisions that would be zoned R2-Rural. If changed to R2-Rural, the current owner or any owner thereafter may utilize the property in many ways that are not desirable for a residential subdivision,” she said.

Himsey read a list of other homeowners who supported the parcel not being rezoned and read letters from some of those neighbors. A few other neighbors also spoke, asking council not to rezone the property.

Council chose to approve second reading in order to go to the public hearing, and to give the parcel owner (who was not present for this meeting) requesting the change a chance to speak at that time. Council voted 5-2 with Councilmember Todd Johnson and Councilmember Johnny Mack Scurry voting against.

Other business:

• Council recognized the following employees for their years of service to the county: Alyson Jenkins, Probate – five years; Amber Meza, Sheriff’s Office – five years; Wesley Blackburn, Sheriff’s Office – five years; Betty Boulware, Treasurer’s Office – 10 years; Jessica Attaway, Sheriff’s Office – 10 years; Lisa Davis, Sheriff’s Office – 15 years; Theresa Ammons, Sheriff’s Office – 15 years.

• Council approved second reading of an ordinance to rezone 8.99 acres (on Counts Road) from RS-Single Family Residential to R2-Rural. The reason is to allow for two manufactured homes on the property.

• Council approved a resolution adopting the All Natural Hazards Risk Assessment and Mitigation Plan for the Central Midlands Region of South Carolina.

• Council approved a resolution to establish Newberry County Council’s Procedures and Criteria for considering and recommending projects to the Capital Project Sales Tax Commission for inclusion in the 2022 sales and use tax ballot question.

• Upon returning from executive session, council approved first reading of an ordinance to transfer certain property located in Newberry County and to direct the county administrator to proceed with the sale of TMS #397-26 (the land behind Lowe’s and Heritage Mini-Storage, extending back to Highway 34). During a special called meeting on Oct. 26, council approved second reading for the ordinance to transfer certain property located in the county.

• During their Oct. 26 special meeting, council approved an ordinance authorizing the execution and delivery of a fee in lieu of tax and incentive agreement between Newberry County and a company identified as Project Sun Rise. Council also approved a resolution committing to negotiate a fee in lieu of tax and incentive agreement between the county and Project Sun Rise.

