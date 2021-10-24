Prosperity Town Council candidates Q&A

Gallman M. Hawkins Bookman Hiller

PROSPERITY — The town of Prosperity will be holding elections November 2 for mayor and two town council seats. The four candidates for town council (Allen Gallman Jr (I), Michael Hawkins (I), Elmurray Bookman and Von Hiller) were provided with the same interview questions by either USPS mail or email. Their answers appear below, minimally edited for spelling, grammar and punctuation. Incumbents are indicated with (I), Prosperity Town Council is non-partisan.

Incumbents, why are you running for reelection? and challengers why have you chosen to run for town council?

Gallman (I): “I’m running for reelection to continue with the progress and improvements of our town, such as sidewalks, parks and high-speed internet. To continue serving my wonderful community as I have for the last 24 years.”

Hawkins (I): “We have made great strides forward with our utility system, our recreation programs and our police department but there is much more work to be done. For example, we are hoping to bring high speed internet to the entire town.”

Bookman: “I was born in Prosperity to Mr. & Mrs. Levi Bookman who were the proud parents of five children. I attended the local schools in Prosperity, Gallman High School and Mid-Carolina High School. After three years in the military (US Army), I returned to Prosperity and presently live in the same area where I was born. I love Prosperity and I would like to restore it to its former place in the hearts of many of the residents who have resided here all of their lives or continue to provide to the newer residents a place that they can call home, with good schools, community values and services for all citizens.”

Hiller: “I am running for town council because I want the citizens of Prosperity to have someone they can call about the problems in town.”

What goals will you work for to make Prosperity a better place to live and work?

Gallman (I): “The goals for our town include the 1% sales tax, Carolina Connect fiber internet, and more family friendly spaces and events. As the lead of parks and recreation, I will continue to work with our county to increase the participation and growth of our recreational sports.”

Hawkins (I): “In addition to high speed internet, we need to provide adequate parking to support our businesses. I will search for innovative answers to our traffic congestion starting with convincing the state that we need at least one more traffic light. I will continue to support our police officers enforcing speed limits for those who show no respect for our town, but will continue to advocate that minor violators be given a warning.”

Bookman: “I am an advocate for jobs and small local business owners. I know the value of a small town and how the downtown area can be a draw to the community. There are many store fronts that are closed or boarded up and I would like to see them opened and thriving with businesses that can attract local, as well as, visiting customers.

“There are some neighborhoods that need some extra attention with landscaping, sidewalks and highway repairs.

“I would also like to see some programs in the community that can be of service to our elderly and young people. Senior day programs where people in the community can come together for fellowship, games and a hot meal. I would like to see more afterschool programs to help our young people with academics, tutoring and social skills.

“Prosperity is a great place to live and I want to be a part of its growth.”

Hiller: “I believe the town needs better roads, streets and sidewalks.”

What makes you the most electable candidate for Prosperity Town Council?

Gallman (I): “I’m the most electable candidate because I represent all people. I’m approachable and genuine in all I do. As the most experienced councilmember, I will continue to be a good servant with the best interest of the town at heart.”

Hawkins (I): “Folks should vote for me based on my history of listening to all comments before taking a position on an issue. When people approach me with a complaint my answer is always, ‘Let’s see if there is anything we can do about this.’”

Bookman: “I am a people-person. I can work with anyone. I have years of experience in the workforce. I am dedicated to my family and friends. When I say, I am going to do something, I follow through. Living now in the same area that I grew up in provides me with the knowledge of the area and the drive to help my community.”

Hiller: “I have 12 years experience on town council in Dodgeville, Wisconsin, and four years experience on (the) board of appeals in Wisconsin.”

Who influenced you most to become a civic leader in Prosperity?

Gallman (I): “In the early 1990s, Mr. George Kinard, the former principal of Mid-Carolina High school, influenced me to run for the town council. As a baseball coach, I would often go visit my players, at school, to check-in on them. Mr. Kinard shared that he thought my leadership skills could also be beneficial with town government and that I should run for office. After great thought and prayer, I ran for office and have truly enjoyed serving my community for the last 24 years.”

Hawkins (I): “Mrs. Myrna Killian taught me citizenship in high school and inspired me to continue my studies which have lasted until this day. My hope is to inspire younger folks to serve our community.”

Bookman: “My parents, family and many former educators instilled in me the value of helping and being of service to others, but my biggest influencer was my uncle William Bookman. He was the owner of several business and property in Prosperity including the Skylight Theater and Bookman Laundromat. Because he was a small business-owner, he encouraged me and other family members to attend town council meetings. He encouraged us to get involved and that meant a lot to me. He was a proud Black business owner and he wanted to make his business all that they could be by being there for the people and providing them with the services that were needed. Seeing how he worked in the community through his business and made friends with everyone in the community instilled in me that commitment to get involved and help others.”

Hiller: “The public influenced me to become a civic leader because they want a change.”

