Newberry City Council names two to CPST Commission

NEWBERRY — In action taken after executive session, Newberry City Council appointed Alison Johnson and Cornelius Cromer to the Capital Project Sales Tax (CPST) Commission.

The City of Newberry is required to appoint two members to the county commission for determining usage of the CPST funding.

In other action during the Oct. 12 meeting, council offered a recap of a successful Oktoberfest festival held Saturday Oct. 2. Early estimates made by Scott Sawyer, Parks, Recreation and Tourism director, said that there were likely around 20,000 attendees at this year’s event. October 1, 2022, will be next year’s Oktoberfest.

Sawyer also updated council on a grant for Wise Street Park improvements, which was officially awarded in the amount of $350,000 from SCPRT. The city will match the grant with $175,000 and federal money of $175,000. He also reported that updates to the Wells Park work is ongoing and the pond at the park may be completed by the end of October once a pump is installed and working.

Sawyer also updated council on air conditioning at the Scout Cabin at Willowbrook Park. He reported the city is purchasing a window unit, and that an indoor unit donated by a community member needs parts for repair.

A public hearing was held during the meeting for rezoning of 456 Hillbrook Ln (TMS# 398-3-1) or the corner of 219 Main Street and Hillbrook Lane. Albert Allen, pastor at First Baptist Church, 1020 Boundary Street, spoke in favor of this rezoning, as it is land that the church will use for a new location.

Allen said that First Baptist Church has been at the current location at the corner of Boundary and Caldwell Streets for 190 years, but needs to expand.

“Our church has an contract signed and has church approval, and our final hurdle for making this happen is the council would approve this ordinance to allow us to acquire this property with the kind of zoning classification that will allow us to build a spacious, inviting church campus,” Allen said.

Following the hearing, council passed the second and final reading to approve the zoning ordinance 2021-1016 unanimously. Councilperson Jackie Holmes made the motion, seconded by Councilperson Carlton Kinard.

The rezoning changes the property from OS (Open Space) to General Commercial.

In new business, council approved a request to allow alcohol in a designated event area for the Newberry Opera House Guild’s Oyster Roast on November 7, 4-7 p.m. Beer and wine will be served in plastic cups in the Opera House Courtyard as well as a portion of Boyce Street from McKibben to Harrington Streets during this event to customers 21 and older. Councilperson Edwin Wicker motioned to vote, and Holmes seconded. The request passed unanimously.

Jack Shields, chairperson of the Newberry Opera House Foundation, presented to council and highlighted a successful outdoor concert that was held back in June. Shields mentioned that the area where the concert was held could be considered by the Opera House Foundation as a potential site for an amphitheater for the community. He went on to say the amphitheater is likely a CPST proposal the Opera House will put before the CPST Commission. The green space (called “The Lawn” by the Opera House) is bound by McKibben, Tench, Caldwell and Hatton Streets. Shields reported that Lexington and Traveler’s Rest have built amphitheaters that have improved quality of life in those cities with the additional park and event space. Outdoor spaces have become a popular commodity during the COVID pandemic.

Council briefly discussed potential city CPST projects mentioning improvements to the Recreation Complex on Glenn Street Extension and a bridge replacement on Drayton Street. Mayor Foster Senn reported that Union has a miracle field that could be a nice addition to the Recreation Complex and said that council would take a field trip on Oct. 18 to see the field in person. According to carolinamiracleleague.org a miracle field is a custom-designed venue incorporates a cushioned synthetic turf that accommodates wheelchairs and other walking assistance devices while helping prevent injuries. In other words, it provides a level-playing field where physically and mentally challenged children can hit, run, and catch like any other ballfield.

In other CPST business, Senn said on Nov. 2 at 5 p.m. council will meet at the Recreation Complex to discuss and research potential projects and additions to the park. He said that Sawyer and City Manager Matt Dewitt should research splash pad expansions and improvements as something to possibly add to CPST proposals for the park.

The deadline for CPST proposals is late March of 2022.

New business concluded with consideration and approval of outside water request at 299 Pender Ridge Road. A $447 extension fee and a $1,400 tapping fee are required for the service. The action was moved by Councilperson Lemont Glasgow and seconded by Councilperson David Dubose and the vote passed unanimously.

