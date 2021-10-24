Pressley brings experience as new superintendent

NEWBERRY — Alvin D. Pressley stepped into the position of superintendent for the School District of Newberry County this year, bringing with him two decades of experience in education.

Originally from Nesmith (located in Williamsburg County), Pressley graduated from Hemingway High School in 1993, from there he attended the University of South Carolina, graduating in 1997. Although he graduated in 1997, he did not go into the education field right away, it was not until 1998 that he made the decision to do so.

“My undergraduate degree is in chemistry and my mother was a career educator, I was waiting for a job offer from SLED to work in their toxicology department. I was at home visiting my parents and my mom told me to take some copies of my résumé and go to the teaching expo, it was at the convention center in Myrtle Beach, so I was influenced by my mother to get into education,” Pressley said.

At the expo, Pressley received several job offers, it was there he was told about the critical needs program, which is now known as PACE. He went through the program and got his teaching certification to teach high school science.

His first year of teaching was at a Columbia school, WJ Keenan High School, where he taught chemistry and physics.

“You just really have to know your content and have to be able to explain the content at a level the students can understand, comprehend and you have to be able to relate to the students you are teaching. You have to make it interesting,” Pressley said. “I just love the content; I wanted my students to love science as much as I did. So, I really tried to make it engaging, I tried to start off teaching by doing some type of demonstration to spark their interest and get them to start asking questions.”

Pressley taught for four years at WJ Keenan and was selected Teacher of the Year during his fourth year.

Following his fourth year, Pressley said they developed a focus around engineering and partnered with the University of South Carolina and their engineering department.

“The goal was to increase the number of minorities going into the field of engineering. I was selected as the dean of academics, to head that program, and to establish the curriculum, had a selection process for students being selected into the program and to make certain they were successful each year as they went through high school. Then, hopefully, they would transfer into an engineering or STEM field at a post-secondary institution.”

While in that position, Pressley was still able to teach, something he said was the key to his success.

“I was doing administrative duties, but I still operated in a teaching capacity. I was supposed to teach some of the engineering courses. We started one of the very first robotics teams, first for recognition and inspiration of science and technology. We started the team, 1398 – Robo-Raiders, we probably had one of the most successful teams in the Midlands for a number of years,” Pressley said. “Because I could still teach, with administrative duties, that made my transition a bit easier. I missed teaching in the classroom every day, when I went into administration, I utilized establishing that robotics team as a way to teach students how to build robots and compete.”

During his time at WJ Keenan, Pressley also was the director of summer school for his district. In that job back then, he had to hire the teachers, student registration, and summer school lasted eight weeks.

“Doing that for three consecutive summers gave me even more experience on how a school year would operate,” he said.

Pressley was in that position for four years, he moved on to become an assistant principal at Lower Richland High School. He would then move on to become the principal at North Middle High School, in Orangeburg Consolidated School District 5.

Following that, Pressley would return to where it all began, and he became the principal at WJ Keenan.

“It was a nice feeling to go back, it was familiar, but I had been gone for three years and I had learned a lot. So, when I came back, a lot of the same faculty and staff were there. They knew me as a teacher and administrator, but didn’t know me as a principal. It was a familiar setting, familiar faces,” he said.

Pressley was principal for eight years at WJ Keenan, he then moved on to Aiken County Public School District as the executive director of high schools.

“It was like being an assistant superintendent, I supervised eight high schools, the alternative school and the career center,” he said.

Pressley was there for two years and the moved on to Lexington Richland School District 5, as the director of secondary education.

“I supervised four high schools, two intermediate schools, three middle schools, the alternative school and the career center,” he said.

Pressley was in that position until a few months ago, when he was named the superintendent of the School District of Newberry County.

As the new superintendent in Newberry County, Pressley said his ideal goal is to determine what is working for the district.

“We will be very strategic making incremental changes. You have to look at it from your instructional side, which will be data driven based on student performance. We will be very targeted in our approach with our academic and instructional areas,” he said. “Then, we will look at it from an operation side, those are protocols and processes that are in place, figure out ways to streamline, making things easier.”

Pressley said they need to, “work smarter, not harder” and the operational side has to support the instructional side and should not hinder instruction.

“We are going to provide the best education possible for our parents’ sons and daughters, we are going to utilize the data, take the feedback from our teachers, students, parents and we are going to make incremental changes to continuously improve our school district. Newberry has been doing things well for years, we want to keep improving every day, and give our best each and every day,” he said. “Every student deserves the opportunity to grow, to learn and to be successful.”

Pressley encourages parents with any problems or issues to reach out to him.

“Email me through the district’s website, we have an email address they can click on, and it comes to my entire cabinet and we can address the issue. I’m very approachable, if they need to schedule a meeting with me, I’m available,” Pressley said.

