Prosperity mayoral race Q&A

Underwood Kinard-Shelton

PROSPERITY — The town of Prosperity will hold elections on November 2 for mayor and two town council seats. The two candidates for mayor are incumbent Derek Underwood and challenger McKeva Kinard-Shelton. The candidates were provided with the same interview questions by email. Their answers appear below, minimally edited for spelling, grammar and punctuation.

If elected/reelected what project(s) will be your priority for the next mayoral term?

Underwood: “The county’s one cent sales tax solution will ramp up again in 2022 and each town, city and county organization will present projects for this committee’s consideration and approval. If re-elected, I will present new town parks, improvements to our current parks, new shaded play areas, seating areas, covered shelters, ADA and senior friendly equipment, and picnic expansions to all three parks in town (Langford Street, Town Center, and Wheeler Avenue.). A dog park has also been suggested. Families and children deserve safe, fun, and well-equipped parks to enjoy the outdoor spaces in Prosperity.

“The other one cent project will be water system improvements. We will address our aging water system by replacing water mains, refitting three town wells, and adding a town water tower so we can control our water supply and usage, allowing town customer water rates to stay low and affordable.

“And thirdly, I will work with our Newberry Electric partners to finalize the installment of Carolina Connect (high speed internet) into town for all our residents and businesses.”

Shelton-Kinard:

”Commercial/residential rates cut.

“New cars for all law enforcement officers.

“Forest Hill Boulevard road paved, sidewalks, speed bumps and lighting.

“Bike, skate, and skate board pads.

“Place to ride dirt bikes and four wheelers.

“Sidewalk extended down Church Street to Frog Level Commons, remove abandoned homes, and road repairs.

“Youth center for youth and young adults.”

What best qualifies you to be Mayor of Prosperity?

Underwood: “One word: Experience.

“I have over 20 years with the town and over 30 years of service leadership to my country (US Navy), my state (S.C. Agriculture) and our town (eight years council, 12 years as mayor). I am known as a person who gets things done.

“I have the relationships, the knowledge, and the experience to build upon all of our successes and continue with my proven vision for the future of Prosperity.

“Under my leadership, the town has secured over $6 million, that’s $6 million in non-appropriated monies, including grants, to fund our police, our parks, our sewer system, our community facilities (like the depot and town center), and new sidewalks and street pavings. My town administration not only researches and applies for grants, we get them!”

Shelton-Kinard:

“Born and raised in Prosperity.

“Genuine love for the Town and the people.

“18 years of law enforcement experience.

“Master ‘s Degree in Criminal Justice.

“Member of the Prosperity Parade Committee.

“Received the Bennie Bennett Award for Community Service.

“First Transitional Home in Newberry, S.C. for women and children in a crisis situation.”

Prosperity has a unique location between metro areas and a growing industrial park, how do you plan to foster growth and maintain the small-town vibe that many residents embrace?

Underwood: “Growth is happening and will continue to happen. Prosperity is blessed to have both business and housing growth under my leadership over the last 12 years.

“Zoning laws and rules allow our town to decide where, when, and what growth will look like by creating neighbors, commercial districts, recreation locations, business sections and affordable housing. The town has and will continue to maintain our small-town vibe by embracing our rich history with our festivals, Christmas Parade, Tree Lighting, our Halloween Spooktacular, our partnership with the Business Association for events such as Cruisin’ the Square, Shopper’s Walk, Prosperity’s Hoppin’, Music Concerts, Community Pantry and our 5K runs. Community gatherings and true community outreach are what holds our town together and what make Prosperity so special. Our town prides itself by being inclusive, welcoming, and family friendly.”

Shelton-Kinard: “Just Because a town grows, it does not mean it has to lose its small town atmosphere. The closeness of the town people and families that live here in the Town of Prosperity is what keeps the small town value alive.”

Being mayor of a small town requires compromise and collaboration. How will you work with town council and other town officials to advance make Prosperity a better place to live and work?

Underwood: “For one, my re-election is fully supported by each member of your town council. We work together to make Prosperity a great town for all! You will hear a lot of “I will”, or “I can”, but in fact, the town council is the voting body, and the mayor is only as strong as the team. I have always taken a team approach when working with council and the town administration.

“In 12 years as your mayor, our team approach has led to the most successful, prosperous, and exciting 12 years in the history of our town. With a team approach, the town will continue to recruit businesses to the area, providing more jobs and opportunities. We will continue to look at ways to improve and invest in our downtown district to make Prosperity “A Home” for our residents and “A Destination” for our visitors.”

Shelton-Kinard: “I plan to first build a rapport with the town council and other officials to gain their trust and support. I would like to meet monthly to come up with different ideas and ways to better serve the town. By doing this, we can come up with a list and prioritize what we would like to see done first.”

What is one thing voters should know about why you are running for mayor of Prosperity?

Underwood: “I am vested in my town.

“My roots are established here as I own my home where I reside with my wife and children.

“All four of my daughters attended public schools (PRES, MCMS, MCHS). I am active with school improvement, school activities, fundraisers and town outreach.

“I shop at the local businesses where they know me, and I know them by name. I work with the citizens to help them find the right answer by making myself available to all.

“I DO speak the truth even if sometimes it is hard to hear. I communicate with my neighbors and genuinely care about their lives. I celebrate their successes and mourn with them during tragedy.

“I have proven that this is not a steppingstone for me, but my passion. I pay my property taxes in Prosperity. I have been available, visible, and engaged for nearly two decades in Prosperity, not just for a few self-made up events over the past few weeks.

“I don’t stay in Prosperity, I live here!

“Please vote on November 2 to Re-elect Our Friend, Our Neighbor, Our Mayor – Derek Underwood!”

Shelton-Kinard: “The word Prosperity is defined as the condition of being prosperous. Our town should always be in a state of growth and development. I believe with new business and a revised budget , we as a town can bring prosperity to the Town of Prosperity.”

