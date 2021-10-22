Councilperson Allen Gallman Jr. announces re-election bid

PROSPERITY— Councilman Allen Gallman Jr. is seeking his ninth term on Prosperity Town Council.

Gallman leads by example. Whether it’s his family, his church, or his town, Gallman displays compassion and understanding to those around him.

Since 1986, Gallmanhas been a part of the town community. He and his late wife, Rev. Rosette Gallman, raised their family and instilled great morals and Christian values in their son, Eric. Now with his grandsons (Eric Jr. and Kendall Allen), Gallman’s role as the leader of his family has never been more evident.

Gallman has always been active and loyal to his church and God. Serving on committees and in various leadership capacities, Gallman is a servant who wears his faith on his sleeve and is unafraid to share with others. Currently, a member of Lever Chapel AME, Gallman’s conviction is as strong as ever and he is seen as a community leader and a man of faith.

Gallman has served the Town of Prosperity for 24 years. He has overseen the growth and prosperity of our town and has led efforts with expanding town recreation, creating new events, and participating with youth activities. He returned to coaching this year to develop his grandson’s sportsmanship, discipline, and respect for others. Allen understands how town government works and has the most experience of any councilmember.