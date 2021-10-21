Business owner arrested for operating without a license

NEWBERRY COUNTY — South Carolina Department of Revenue (SCDOR) agents arrested Vicki G. Folk, 69, of Newberry County, and charged her with one count of operating a business without a retail license.

Folk is the owner and operator of Variety Shop in Newberry County. Folk surrendered her retail license to SCDOR in 2015, stating in writing that she was no longer in business. According to the warrant, Folk continued to make retail sales even after surrendering her license. SCDOR agents advised Folk to cease making retail sales, but determined the defendant continued to make sales without a retail license through September 2021.

Folk was released on a PR Bond, according to Sheriff Lee Foster.