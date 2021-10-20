Newberry Observer office move announced

NEWBERRY – The Newberry Observer is proud to be moving to the heart of downtown.

Next week, The Observer office will relocate to the former Elizabeth’s on Main location at 1216 Main Street.

“I’m excited to embed ourselves right at the corner of College and Main” said Publisher Andy Husk. “With this move we will be in a prime location for everything that goes on in downtown, especially festivals and other happenings right on Main Street.”

The current location of The Newberry Observer was sold to the City of Newberry to become the new home of The Newberry Arts Center.

It was previously reported that the offices would be on Harrington Street, due to unforeseen circumstances that space was deemed unsuitable for The Observer.