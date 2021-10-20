NEWBERRY COUNTY — Four individuals have been arrested after shoplifting and attempting to flee from deputies on foot on Oct. 13.

Sheriff Lee Foster said the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office received a call Wednesday morning from an employee at the Pilot Truck Stop on Hwy 773/Interstate 26 for the report of several subjects shoplifting. The employee gave a description of the vehicle traveling west on I-26 after fleeing the Pilot. A deputy spotted the vehicle at the Love’s on S.C. 219 at I-26 and when he went to approach the vehicle, two subjects fled on foot.

The Newberry County Sheriff’s Office, Newberry City Police, and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division quickly set up a perimeter and used a K-9 tracking team to search for the two subjects. Two subjects were located coming out of the Love’s store and were detained. Shortly after deploying the K-9 tracking team, the third subject was located in the woods and taken into custody without incident.

Law Enforcement was still searching for the fourth subject when a witness called 911 reporting a suspicious white male at the Dollar General on Highway 34 at Oxner Road. Deputies responded to the area around 1:00 p.m. and discovered the fourth subject in the parking lot and was taken into custody with incident.

Foster said that the four subjects in custody have been identified and charged as:

• Michael Wayne Winters, 56, of Elgin was charges with shoplifting, conspiracy and possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Miranda Victoria Wiedemann, 32, of Wellford was charged with shoplifting, conspiracy and possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Jeremy Lee Ray, 32, of Elgin was charged with shoplifting, conspiracy, possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting arrest. Ray is also wanted by the South Carolina Department of Parole and Probation.

• Aaron Michael Wolfferst, 28, of Elgin was charged with shoplifting, conspiracy, possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting arrest.