Underwood announces re-election bid

PROSPERITY — Supported by the current Prosperity Town Council, Derek Underwood is announcing his re-election bid for town mayor.

“With 30 years of service leadership in the U.S. Navy, S.C. Agriculture Department and Town of Prosperity, Underwood has the experience, the know-how, the passion, and vision to lead our town,” Underwood’s campaign said.

During his time as mayor the following improvements were made, new sidewalks, new recreation programs and facilities, new road paving, community policing, park enhancements, after school programs, stabilizing utility rates and getting funding for large and vital infrastructure needs.

Looking toward the future, Underwood plans to continue business recruitment and jobs, high speed internet, park revitalizations, expanding afterschool programs, town youth sport program additions and no tax increases.

“Derek effectively represents our town by working with others with a steady understanding of economics, budgets, and employee management. Derek also is the only candidate with a proven vision for Prosperity,” the Underwood Campaign stated.

“As mayor, it has been my honor to represent all people, all the time” said Mayor Derek Underwood.

Underwood’s campaign slogan for 2021 is “Our Friend, Our Neighbor, Our Mayor, Derek Underwood.”