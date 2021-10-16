NEWBERRY — Newberry High School’s National Honor Society recently announced this year’s candidate class consists of 17 students who have maintained a 4.25 GPA. Induction of new members was held on Monday, September 20.

This year’s students are as follows: Eneth Aquino-Chavez, Dorothy Powell, Emily Allen, Marbella Hernandez Lozano, Jaliyah Sims, Nickole Tlahuechtl-Huerta, Yuvika Kumari, Faith Jimenez, Liliana Rojas-Alderete, Lexi Moralez-Gonzalez, Abigail Corbett, Lacy Hawkins, Jimena Aguilar, Kaden Crawford, Josue Mendoza-Gomez, Keaton Atkins, Ryan Barnett.