Council honors Coggins, WKDK

NEWBERRY COUNTY — James “Jimmie” Coggins, WKDK and the Coggins family were recently recognized by Newberry County Council for 75 years of contributions to Newberry County and for being a positive reflection on Newberry County.

Councilperson Les Hipp read the resolution as follows:

“Whereas, James F. (aka Jimmie) Coggins, had an offer to manage a Newberry radio station in 1949 and then purchased the radio station in 1951. Since that time the radio station has been a Coggins owned and run radio station known as WKDK. At the passing of Mr. James F. Coggins, management and ownership of the radio station passed to James P. (aka Jimmie) Coggins.

“Whereas, during their careers, James F. and James P. Coggins have covered local, state, and national events with news updates throughout the day. WKDK has kept the public informed on major events, such as the JFK assassination and the 9/11 attacks, and continues with this type of critical reporting through the 2020-21 pandemic. With respect to the 9/11 attacks, James P. Coggins was able to record and interview Joe Palmer, Newberry chief fireman at the time, who called in from ground zero a few days after the attack.

“Whereas, during their careers at WKDK, the Coggins have covered school board meetings, Newberry County Council and Newberry City Council meetings, the tornado of 1984, the flood of 1986, the 2015 American Legion World Series, the eclipse of 2017 and many other events of local interest.

“Whereas, James F. and James P. Coggins have received numerous recognitions, including the Order of the Palmetto, the S.C. Broadcasters Association Hall of Fame in 2002, Sportscaster of the Year in 1959, Rotarian of the Year in 1997-1998 and Rotarian of the Year in 2002-2003.

“Whereas, radio station WKDK has received much recognition including St. Jude’s Radiothon, Newberry County Board of Education, Rotary Club, Newberry Lion’s Club, Relay for Life, March of Dimes, Red Cross, and Gamecock Radio Network.

“Whereas, in 2006, the station introduced automation and started broadcasting 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Soon afterwards, the station was able to stream broadcasts for listeners by way of its website.

“Now, therefore be it resolved that Newberry County Council hereby recognizes WKDK and the Coggins family for 75 years of contributions to Newberry County, and more specifically, Mr. James P. (Jimmie) Coggins for his outstanding achievements and for being a positive reflection on the county.

“And be it further resolved, that this resolution shall be published in the official minutes of the Newberry County Council and a framed copy of this resolution shall be presented to Jimmie Coggins.

“And it is so resolved this sixth day of October 2021.”

Hipp said that this resolution did not include all of the honors the radio station, Coggins and his father have received.

“But we couldn’t get them all on one sheet of paper,” Hipp joked.

Councilperson Travis Reeder said Coggins has done a great job in the community.

“Every year, he takes a student from the schools and trains them, a student interested in journalism and radio broadcasting, he takes time out of his schedule and trains them on what to do at the radio station,” Reeder said. “Just so happens my daughter was one of them. I appreciate everything you’ve done for the county and Newberry, and I know God is looking down on you and he’s thanking you for everything you’ve done for Newberry County.”

Councilperson Henry Livingston added that they are proud of Coggins and everything he has done for Newberry County. Councilperson Mary Arrowood also thanked Coggins for keeping the county informed on local government through the various programs at the station.

Coggins then took a moment to thank, not only the council, but the community.

“I’d be remiss if I didn’t thank all the members of our staff, past and present, for the last 75 years, but particularly the staff we have now. Secondly, I’d be remiss if I didn’t thank businesses, both locally and otherwise, that we’ve had the chance to serve over those 75 years. Last, but not least, our loyal listeners, without them we wouldn’t be here. So, thanks to them and thanks to all of you,” Coggins said.

Hipp also reminded the community that an exhibit honoring WKDK will be at the Newberry Museum staring Oct. 16.

Reach Andrew Wigger @ 803-768-3122 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.