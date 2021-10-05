SOUTH CAROLINA — The South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) requests comments from the public for proposed transit projects to enhance the mobility of seniors and individuals with disabilities. The Transportation Commission approved, during its September 16, 2021, meeting, a public comment period to include proposed Federal Transit Administration (FTA) Section 5310 transit funding activities along with the list of general public transit providers in 10 regions in rural areas of South Carolina.

The public has the opportunity to comment on the action to amend the 2021-2027 Statewide Transportation Improvement Program (STIP) to include the proposed transit projects. SCDOT will receive public comment for a 21-day period from September 20, 2021 through October 10, 2021.

The FTA Section 5310 Program is for transportation services for seniors and persons with disabilities in rural areas. The total funding for Section 5310 is $1,755,000, with individual projects ranging from $40,000 to $120,000 for various services benefiting rural residents of 31 eligible agencies.

A summary of substantive comments will be available to the commission. Pending consideration of public comments, the approval of the projects will be recommended for inclusion in a future version of the STIP.

In Newberry County, the Disabilities and Special Needs Board is allocated $55,000 for much of the cost of a purpose-built vehicle. All of the projects with potential funding may be viewed online.

A copy of this press release, along with a copy of the location map will be available for public review and comment through October 10, 2021 online in English or Spanish.

To assist those who do not have internet access, a hard copy of this press release and any supporting information are available for public review and comment at the following location: Central Midlands Council of Governments Fairfield, Lexington, Newberry and Richland, 236 Stoneridge Drive, Columbia, SC 29210, 803-376-5390.