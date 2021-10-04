Time to apply for Miss Newberry and Miss Newberry Teen

NEWBERRY — The Miss Newberry Scholarship Organization has announced its next scholarship competition opportunity. The MNSO seeks candidates for Miss Newberry 2022 and Miss Newberry Teen 2022.

Winners will serve the community for the upcoming year and will represent the Newberry community at the 2022 Miss South Carolina and Miss South Carolina Teen competitions next summer.

This year’s Miss Newberry and Miss Newberry Teen competitions will take place Sunday, November 14 at 5:00 p.m. at the Newberry Opera House. The Miss America Organization has adjusted age requirements allowing young women between the ages of 13-18 to compete for the teen title, and those between the ages of 18-26 to compete for the miss title.

Potential candidates should contact the Miss Newberry Scholarship Organization at MissNewberrySC@gmail.com or call 803-315-6745 for more information, applications and registration information. Applications are being accepted through October 23.

Local titleholders have the opportunity to compete for hundreds of thousands of dollars in scholarship assistance each year at the Miss South Carolina competition. The current Miss South Carolina, Julia Herrin, received $66,000 in scholarships at the 2021 state competition. She will compete for even more scholarships to become the next Miss America in December.

For more information about the Miss Newberry Scholarship Organization, visit https://m.facebook.com/missnbyorg/. To learn more about the Miss South Carolina Scholarship Organization, visit www.miss-sc.org.