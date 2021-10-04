Council OKs rezoning requests

NEWBERRY COUNTY — Newberry County Council approved various third, and final, readings to rezone properties throughout the county. Each third reading was approved without objection.

Council approved the rezoning of the following parcels: 1.82 acres on Boyd Crossing Road, Newberry, from Industrial to R2-Rural; two acres on Quaker Road, Newberry, from Limited Commercial to R2-Rural; 1.51 acres on St. Paul’s Church Road from RS-Single Family Residential to R2-Rural; 16.43 acres at the Mid-Carolina Commerce Park from R2-Rural to Industrial; and 4.64 acres at the Mid-Carolina Commerce Park from R2-Rural to Industrial.

For each rezoning a public hearing was held, but no one spoke for or against any of the rezoning requests.

In other business, council approved a resolution creating a commission for the review and selection of projects to be funded by the reimposition of a Capital Project Sales Tax in Newberry County. This resolution repeals a prior resolution approved by council.

According to Interim Administrator William McDonald, council approved a resolution on Aug. 18, which would give the City of Newberry 30 days to name two members to the commission. However, he said the city unable to do so within 30 days, McDonald said that nothing else changed within the resolution except the schedule. This will also give the county more time to name their members of the commission as well.

Other business:

• Council approved a bid from Convergint in the amount of $74,996.63 for the Newberry County Detention Center fire alarm replacement. This amount is within budget.

• Council approved a bid from Diacom Solutions to provide the portable x-ray machine for the Newberry County Coroner’s Office. This machine will be used by multiple counties, but stationed in Newberry County and is fully grant-funded.

