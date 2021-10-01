Sexual Trauma Services of the Midlands will now be known as “Pathways to Healing”

NEWBERRY — A respected mainstay of the Columbia nonprofit community is getting a fresh makeover.

Sexual Trauma Services of the Midlands (STSM) announced a new name, new logo and new website to replace the original versions that had been in place for the previous 38 years.

Beginning in October, the organization that assists and supports thousands of sexual trauma survivors and their loved ones across five South Carolina counties will be known as Pathways to Healing and will feature a new logo design, consisting of a heart in blue and teal colors. Teal is the color that represents sexual assault awareness worldwide.

The new logo was designed and developed by Splash Omnimedia in Columbia.

“Although our mission and purpose certainly have not changed in nearly four decades, we feel it’s time to have a new name and new identity that we believe better represents how we support survivors in our community,” Pathways to Healing Board Chairperson Virginia Riley said in making the announcement.

“We stand beside each and every survivor as they walk along their own pathway to healing,” Riley said. “We recognize that each individual’s pathway is unique, and we believe our new name appropriately reflects our role in supporting those collective journeys.”

Executive Director Rebecca Lorick said the heart is the dominant graphic element in the logo to convey that Pathways to Healing provides a welcoming, supportive, caring, and loving community for survivors of sexual assault and sexual trauma.

“Whenever we talk with survivors about healing, we focus on the journey more than the destination,” said Lorick, who has served as the organization’s executive director since October 2019. “What survivors need along their journey is different for each individual. Everyone’s path to healing is unique to that person and their own personal experience.”

“We are here to provide the guidance, information, and support that survivors need most, regardless of their circumstances,” she said. “We stand beside each and every survivor as they walk along their own pathway to healing.”

Pathways to Healing is a private, nonprofit, 501c3 organization, incorporated in 1983. It provides free and confidential services – including a 24-hour crisis hotline, hospital and court accompaniment, legal and personal advocacy, individual and group counseling, and assault prevention education – for survivors of sexual assault and abuse in Richland, Lexington, Newberry, Clarendon and Sumter counties. Its core values are compassion, accountability, and inclusion.

In 2020 alone, STSM provided 12,259 services to 1,568 survivors of sexual assault. Of that total, 1,306 were primary victims of sexual assault or abuse, and 262 were secondary victims, such as family members or friends impacted by sexual violence.

“We know that recovery after sexual assault is possible,” Lorick said. “We see it every day. Victims become survivors and healing is possible with the professional, compassionate, supportive services we provide. Through our Building Healthy Communities © curriculum, we also equip young people with the tools necessary to develop and maintain violence-free, respectful, and healthy relationships.”

Lorick also announced that Pathways to Healing raised $45,000 this past spring through its virtual, online Walk A Mile fundraiser – just $5,000 shy of its target goal.

“We are so grateful to all those who donated to Walk A Mile and supported us,” Lorick said. “We could not support survivors without the generous contributions we receive from people and organizations in our community. We are especially thankful because this year, Walk A Mile was 100% virtual because of COVID. The amount raised is a testament to the kindness and generosity of the people of South Carolina.”