SCDOT seeking comments on rural transportation projects

SOUTH CAROLINA — The South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) requests comments from the public for proposed transit projects to enhance rural transit options. The Transportation Commission approved, during its September 16, 2021, meeting, a public comment period to include proposed Federal Transit Administration (FTA) Section 5311 transit funding activities along with the list of 21 general public transit providers in 10 regions in rural areas of South Carolina.

The public has the opportunity to comment on the action to amend the 2021- 27 Statewide Transportation Improvement Program (STIP) to include the proposed transit projects. SCDOT will receive public comment for a 21-day period from September 20, 2021, through October 10, 2021.

The FTA Section 5311 Program’s total funding is $11,267,377 to be allocated for projects related to general public transportation services. Section 5311 funds can be used for capital, administration, planning and operating activities by rural transit providers.

A summary of substantive comments will be available to the commission. Pending consideration of public comments, the approval of the projects will be recommended for inclusion in a future version of the STIP.

A copy of this press release, along with a copy of the location map will be available for public review and comment through October 10, 2021, online.

Newberry County Council on Aging is to be allocated $321,577 from FFY2020 FAST Act Section 5311 and $78,184 from SFY 2021‐2022 SMTF Allocation For Rural Transit Service.

To assist those who do not have internet access, a hard copy of this press release and any supporting information are available for public review and comment at the following location:

Central Midlands Council of Governments

Fairfield, Lexington, Newberry & Richland

236 Stoneridge Drive

Columbia, SC 29210

(803) 376-5390