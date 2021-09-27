Prosperity elections are Nov. 2

PROSPERITY — For the first time in recent memory, two Prosperity Town Council seats and the seat of Mayor of Prosperity will be contested in a general election.

Incumbent mayor Derek Underwood will face McKeva Kinard-Shelton as a challenger. Underwood has served as mayor since 2010.

According to Town Administrator Karen Livingston, the last mayor opposition was when Underwood won over Larry Spotts in the 2009 election. Underwood took office January 1, 2010.

For town council incumbents, Allen Gallman Jr. and Michael D. Hawkins will face opposition from Elmurray Bookman and Von Hiller. Gallman has served on council for 24 years, and Hawkins since 2010.

All Prosperity Town Council seats are at large and non-partisan, according to Livingston, meaning that voters will select two candidates for the council seats.

The Newberry Observer will be contacting the candidates and have a question and answer article about the elections in our October 20 edition.

