NEWBERRY — Newberry City Council passed a resolution on Monday restricting the open carry of firearms during Oktoberfest, which will take place Oct. 2, 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.

“Other towns have done this, including Greenville, Columbia, Georgetown, Westminster and other municipalities. I saw the Westminster manager Thursday at a meeting, they put that in place for their Apple Festival and it worked well, with no problems,” said Mayor Foster Senn.

According to the resolution by the City of Newberry, South Carolina’s Open Carry and Training Act became law upon its signing by Governor Henry McMaster on May 17. The act authorized, among other things, the open carrying of a concealable weapon with a valid concealed weapon permit, meaning a firearm having a length of less than twelve inches measured along its greatest dimension. The act authorizes a political subdivision to temporarily restrict the otherwise lawful open carry of a firearm on public property when a governing body issues a permit to allow a public protest, rally, fair, parade, festival or other organized event provided the person or entity hosting the public protest, rally, fair, parade, festival or other organized event posts signs at the event when open carrying is allowed or not allowed at the event.

“The City of Newberry desires to restrict the open carry of firearms during certain permitted events on public property as expressly allowed by the aforementioned act; and the City of Newberry believes this additional measure will serve to promote peace and good order,” the resolution states.

The resolution prohibits all individuals from then and there carrying a firearm openly (at Oktoberfest) and that the City of Newberry Police Department is directed to post signs on the perimeter of the event notifying the public that open carry is not allowed at the event. Such signs shall be in conformity with SC Code §23-31-235.

The resolution was approved after Councilperson Lemont Glasgow made a motion and Councilperson Carlton Kinard gave a second.

Reach Andrew Wigger @ 803-768-3122 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.