Council OKs rezoning for solar farm

NEWBERRY COUNTY — Newberry County Council has approved third and final reading for an ordinance that will rezone 1,269.78 acres (in the Silverstreet area) from R2-Rural to Industrial.

Prior to the third reading, Otis Taylor, the land owner, spoke about the rezoning to create a photovoltaic power station.

“The benefits of this solar farm are enormous, think of the new tax dollars that will come into the county,” he said. “At the last public hearing we had, you heard from an expert that there were no hazardous materials in these panels, he did point out there was a small amount of lead.”

Taylor said while they did say there was a small amount of lead, the expert he referenced said there was more lead on the ground following a dove hunt.

Taylor also discussed the waterways, he said about a month ago they signed two agreements that will protected over three miles of the nearby river, plus the creeks that feed into the river.

“These easements are permanent and are forever and will provide protections for the residents of our state,” he said.

One resident, James Floyd, spoke against the rezoning and expressed concerns for the effects on the river.

Council approved the rezoning 4-0, after Councilperson Les Hipp and Council Person Mary Arrowood gave a motion and a second, respectively.

Council also approved the various second readings to rezone property: 1.82 acres on Boyd Crossing Road, Newberry, from Industrial to R2-Rural; two acres on Quaker Road, Newberry, from Limited Commercial to R2-Rural; 1.51 acres on St. Paul’s Church Road from RS-Single Family Residential to R2-Rural; 16.43 acres at the Mid-Carolina Commerce Park from R2-Rural to Industrial; and 4.64 acres at the Mid-Carolina Commerce Park from R2-Rural to Industrial.

Other business:

• Newberry County Auditor, Donna Lominack set the 2021-22 tax levy. For the county: General Fund 119.4 mills, GO Bonds 7.7 mills, Community Services: 6.9 mills, Reserve Fund: 0, for a total of 134 mills. For the schools: General Fund 180 mills, GO Bonds 53 mills for a total of 233.0 mills. The total value of the mills are as follows: county purposes and community service: $150,457; school purposes (bonds): $158,948; school purposes (school operating): $101,666. There is no mill increase.

• Council approved the low bid from Eurovia Atlantic Coast dba Blythe in the amount of $109,615.20 for repairs on Kirklake Road and Wendy Lane.

• Council approved the low bid from Satterfield Construction in the amount of $257,000 for road repairs for Maple Knoll Road, Maple Knoll Court and Outback Drive. This price includes alternate pricing for road striping on Outback Drive with alternate pricing totaling $8,000.

