NEWBERRY — Newberry College has appointed Dr. Molly A. Getsinger as its new director of choral activities for the Department of Music.

Getsinger comes to Newberry from the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley where she has served as a lecturer in choir and choral education. She has also taught at Xavier University in Ohio and led the women’s chorus at the University of Cincinnati’s College-Conservatory of Music.

“Dr. Getsinger’s excellent work and vision will continue to take the choral program to new highs,” said Dr. Chris Sheppard, chair of the Department of Music. “She is ready to jump into the choral world in South Carolina and brings promising connections that will serve our students well. I am very excited to welcome Dr. Getsinger, and I know we will work well together.”

Getsinger holds a doctorate in musical arts from the University of Cincinnati’s College-Conservatory of Music, a master’s from Rider University’s Westminster Choir College and a bachelor’s from Shepherd University. Before earning her graduate degrees, she taught at Brunswick Middle School in Brunswick, Maryland.

“I am very much looking forward to joining this welcoming community, and I am excited to continue to the strong choral and musical tradition at Newberry College,” said Getsinger.

Sheppard, who has led Newberry College’s choral activities with great success for the last 11 years and served as department chair since 2016, is turning his attention to his administrative role. He sees Getsinger’s appointment as a way to better provide the choral program with the attention it requires. While Getsinger will serve as the main choral director, Sheppard isn’t ready to give up the podium completely. Look for him to remain involved in some way with the Newberry College Singers.