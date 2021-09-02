NEWBERRY — Multiple changes have been happening along Wilson Road area in Newberry in the past few weeks.

• The Aaron’s store next to Tractor Supply has closed its doors and posted a handwritten sign that they have relocated to 810 East Main Street in Laurens. Customers can call 864-983-1212 with questions.

• Construction has started on the Popeye’s restaurant between Starbucks and Hardees.

• The Super Inn has changed to Rodeway Inn, which is a member of the Choice Hotels family.

• The ABC store in the Food Lion plaza is in the process of relocating to the space immediately to the right of the Food Lion as you look from Wilson Road.

Andy Husk is the publisher of The Newberry Observer, reach him at 803-768-3117.