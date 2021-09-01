Multiple rezoning requests brought to council

NEWBERRY COUNTY — Newberry County Council approved multiple first readings to rezone various parcels in Newberry County during their Aug. 18 meeting. During the meeting they also approved one second reading and a third reading for rezoning.

While most of the rezoning first readings were approved without objection from council, several members of the community spoke on the rezoning 13.0165 acres located on Pender Ridge Road, in Newberry, from R2-Rural to General Commercial. This property is located behind Piedmont Technical College’s Newberry campus.

Frieda Kesler, the property owner, said she was requesting the rezoning for the possibility of selling it to a company or a business that can bring growth to the county.

“This is a prime property to zone commercial for economic development for Newberry County. I do not have anyone interested, at this time, because I cannot put it for sale as commercial unless Newberry County Council approves my request and commercial buyers are not going to purchase a residential dwelling,” Kesler said. “Everything cannot stay the same, we want Newberry to grow.”

A few of the adjoining property owners spoke against this rezoning, one of them was Jennifer Dowd Nichols.

“It’s not in opposition to economic development or to someone (trying) to maximize the benefit of the land, but it is about having more informed knowledge of what’s going to go there,” she said.

Nichols said she did research into the commercial property available in Newberry — predominantly on the Wilson Road and Main Street corridor. She said that along the Wilson Road corridor, by her math, 100 acres are available.

“We are simply asking for more information before it is allowed to go to general commercial, see if it is going to be a good fit for the community and is it going to be a benefit,” she said.

Councilperson Henry Livingston said that he did not like changing zoning if they do not know what was going in.

“Risk that puts the county in jeopardy, at best,” he said.

Much of council agreed, but they did not want to reject the request because that would mean the property owners would have to wait a year before they made the request again. Following a motion from Councilperson Johnny Mack Scurry and a second by Councilperson Les Hipp, council approved first reading. However, they did request to wait before a second reading to see if there would be any (commercial) interest in the property.

Council also approved the other first readings to rezone property: 1.82 acres on Boyd Crossing Road, Newberry, from Industrial to R2-Rural; two acres on Quaker Road, Newberry, from Limited Commercial to R2-Rural; 1.51 acres on St. Paul’s Church Road from RS-Single Family Residential to R2-Rural; 16.43 acres at the Mid-Carolina Commerce Park from R2-Rural to Industrial; and 4.64 acres at the Mid-Carolina Commerce Park from R2-Rural to Industrial.

Council approved third reading, and held a public hearing, of an ordinance that would rezone 17.73 acres on Counts Road designated RS-Single Family Residential to R2-Rural. This rezoning will allow for a mobile home. No one spoke for or against during the public hearing.

Council approved second reading to rezone 1,269.78 from R2-Rural to Industrial for the purpose of a solar farm. Scurry voted against this reading.

Other business:

• Newberry County Council recognized the following employees: Grallin Bullard, Public Works – 15 years, John Fulmer, Sheriff’s Office – 15 years, Amelia Shields, Probate Court – 20 years and Crystal Waldrop, purchasing director – 20 years.

• Council held a third reading for an ordinance authorizing the execution of an equipment lease purchase agreement in an amount not exceeding $481,000 relating to the purchase of certain equipment by Newberry County.

• Council approved a resolution creating a commission for the review and selection of projects to be funded by the reimposition of a Capital Project Sales Tax in Newberry County.

• Council approved a bid from Palmetto Landscaping and Lawn care in the amount of $30,000 for landscape maintenance for the 219 interchange and industrial park.

