NEWBERRY COUNTY — Newberry County 4-H is currently looking for participants for two of their clubs, the Air Rifle Club and the Shotgun Club and will have interest meetings on Aug. 30 and 31, respectively.

“Some kids want to be on a team sport, some kids do not, they want to be on an individual sport. These clubs allow them to be around a group of other people who like to do the same thing, but they are individually responsible for what they are learning, putting into it and getting out of it,” said Alana West, 4-H agent with the Newberry County Cooperative Extension.

All 4-H shooting sports are for those 10-18, West said age is determined by Jan. 1 of the club year, which runs Sept. 1-Aug. 31.

“You have to be that age as of Jan. 1 in the middle of that year,” she said.

Also, in order to join either club you need to be a 4-H member, which costs $15 annually. To become a 4-H member you can stop by the Newberry County Clemson Extension Office at 1860 Wilson Road, Newberry, call West at 803-768-8442 or email awillin@clemson.edu. As a 4-H member, you will get a t-shirt, accident insurance coverage while with 4-H programs and a discount rates on certain opportunities, according to West.

Both clubs will address and teach firearm safety, according to West, first and foremost.

For the Air Rifle Club, West said they practice every Monday at 7:30 p.m. at the Prosperity Civic Center, 250 School Drive, Prosperity.

West said they shoot multiple types of targets and that participants are required to help set up and break down, to give them ownership into what is going on.

“It’s an individual sport, they are working on their scores with their score sheet, they keep those from week-to-week,” she said.

The leader of this club is Barry Heffner. West said the participants will follow his commands on when to shoot and when to ceasefire. She also said how to properly hold a firearm will be addressed.

“We are one of the few air rifle clubs in the state,” West said.

For more information on the Air Rifle Club, visit www.clemson.edu/extension/newberry/4-H/clubs/airrifle.html.

The Shotgun Club typically meets on weekends to practice, West said they shoot outdoors and they compete. West said they will shoot clays and depending on the event, there are courses they can go through.

For more information on the Shotgun Club, visit www.clemson.edu/extension/newberry/4-H/clubs/shotgun.html.

Newberry County 4-H will have two interest meetings coming up, one for air rifle and one for shotgun. The air rifle interest meeting, as of right now, will be in person at the Prosperity Civic Center (250 School Drive, Prosperity), on Aug. 30 at 7:30 p.m. Masks, as of right now, are recommended. Pre-registration is required and can be done here, www.nby4hairrifle.eventbrite.com.

The Shotgun Club interest meeting will be Aug. 31, via Zoom, at 7 p.m. Pre-registration is required and can be done here, clemson.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJ0vd-utqD4pH9H771G-4lsebYyHnrY7Ru5d.

You do not need to be a 4-H member to attend the interest meeting.

For more information, call west at 803-768-8442 or email awillin@clemson.edu.

Reach Andrew Wigger @ 803-768-3122 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.